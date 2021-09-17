Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Trillium Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 93,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

