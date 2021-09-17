Ghost Tree Capital LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Separately, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth about $14,227,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price on the stock.

DNAY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.