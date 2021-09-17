Ghost Tree Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143,702 shares during the quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7,654.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VTGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

