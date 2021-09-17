Glenview Trust Co Acquires 12,243 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,204,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.18. 38,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

