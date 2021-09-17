Glenview Trust Co Acquires 22,999 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 366,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,235,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,714,000 after buying an additional 77,234 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.43. 164,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

