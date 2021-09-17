Glenview Trust Co Has $38.71 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 494,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

