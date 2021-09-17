Glenview Trust Co Purchases 14,268 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 581,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

