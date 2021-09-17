Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Up 190.4% in August

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 190.4% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global WholeHealth Partners stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 848,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.