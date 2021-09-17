Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Up 190.4% in August

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 190.4% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Global WholeHealth Partners stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 848,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile
