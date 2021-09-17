Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 75.2% in August

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $31.45 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.