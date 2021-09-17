GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $197,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $72.17. 34,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,147. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.