Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) Short Interest Update

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 427.0% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

GBRG stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.