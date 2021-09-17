Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Down 59.5% in August

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GTPB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 117,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,287. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,677,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,708,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

