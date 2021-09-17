Governor DAO Price Tops $1.51 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $64,209.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 47.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00178912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.84 or 0.07117976 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.08 or 0.99404143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.28 or 0.00826252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,205 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

