G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 206,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAPA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. G&P Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

