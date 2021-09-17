Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares were down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 124,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,287,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.