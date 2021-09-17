Graham Bird Acquires 446 Shares of Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Graham Bird bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £151.64 ($198.12).

LON ESC opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.82. The stock has a market cap of £27.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. Escape Hunt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.21 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.46.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

