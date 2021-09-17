Granite Construction Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. Granite Construction has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

