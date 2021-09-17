Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.21

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$94.21 and last traded at C$94.17, with a volume of 67940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.88.

Several research firms recently commented on GRT.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

