Grant Craighead Purchases 294,174 Shares of Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) Stock

Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) insider Grant Craighead acquired 294,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,359.14 ($23,113.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.03.
Canterbury Resources Company Profile
