Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Green Plains by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

