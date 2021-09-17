Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.37

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.37 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 134.40 ($1.76). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,037,300 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of £712.94 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.08.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

About Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

