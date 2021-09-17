Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,108. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average is $197.55. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

