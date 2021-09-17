Greenleaf Trust Buys 113 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $608.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $609.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.78. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $296.17 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

