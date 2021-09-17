Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.74. 206,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

