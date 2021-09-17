Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,466. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.87. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

