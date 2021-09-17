Greg Weller Sells 2,763 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00.

Shares of SITE traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 362,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.19 and a 200 day moving average of $178.43. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

