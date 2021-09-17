Gregory M. Glenn Sells 1,183 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.54. 3,102,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.18.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

