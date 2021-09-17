Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou Sells 87,847 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

