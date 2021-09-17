Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading 8% Higher

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. 27,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 772,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

