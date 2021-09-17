Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,761,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,790,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCAC remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. 11,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. Growth Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.96.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

