Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. 25,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess? has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.