Guggenheim Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Buy

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

