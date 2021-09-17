Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 47,730 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 596.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.