Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 588 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $275,989,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $195.43 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.