Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

