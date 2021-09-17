Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Boston Properties stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

