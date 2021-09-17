Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

