Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

