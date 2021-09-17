GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Down to $81.34

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.34, but opened at $79.45. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 1,870 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.