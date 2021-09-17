Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Plans $1.40 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 1.3995 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $42.68 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.17.

HRGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

