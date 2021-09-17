Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$42.68 on Friday. 82 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.3995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

