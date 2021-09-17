Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $517.54

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 517.54 ($6.76) and traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.29). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 27,817 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £166.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 519.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

