Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Down to $16.99

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $16.22. Harsco shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Harsco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.