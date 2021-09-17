Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Down to $16.99

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $16.22. Harsco shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 200 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
