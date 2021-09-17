Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $635,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.76. 70,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.59. The company has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

