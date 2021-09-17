Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $893,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.69. 37,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

