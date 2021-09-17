Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 253 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,137. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

