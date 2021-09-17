Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $3.51 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $60.07. 18,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

