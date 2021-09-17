HC Wainwright Cuts MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target to $8.50

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

MDXG opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $617.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

