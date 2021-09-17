HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.