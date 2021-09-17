Head-To-Head Review: Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) & Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Arcosa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcosa $1.94 billion 1.24 $106.60 million $2.45 20.31

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Arcosa 4.12% 5.08% 3.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Arcosa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcosa 0 1 6 0 2.86

Arcosa has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. Given Arcosa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcosa beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

